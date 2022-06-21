Fortnite: How to complete the quests of Nindo 2022 Naruto

A new temporary event in Fortnite has introduced another crossover with the extremely popular anime series Naruto Shippuden, in which Fortnite players will have to complete tasks to earn an exclusive wrapper, glider and Naruto-style emoticons. The Nindo 2022 event takes place in the game from today to July 7 and includes four “travel” tests for Fortnite players, each of which is named after a character from the popular anime series. While this isn’t the first time Epic Games has introduced a crossover between Fortnite and Naruto Shippuden, there are still a lot of things here that will encourage players to take part in the event, with new Naruto-themed cosmetics for anime fans and a huge amount of XP for Fortnite players. who are not necessarily partial to anime.

Nindo 2022 offers players four different paths: the Way of Itachi, the Way of Gaara, the Way of Hinata and the Way of Orochimaru. Players advancing along each path will unlock badges that can award event cosmetics. Unlocking one icon on each path rewards the player with an exclusive cosmetic emoji based on the character of that path, and unlocking five icons on any path awards the player 20,000 XP, which is useful for players working hard on Battle Pass content for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Players who complete one of the four paths will receive a special cosmetic Akatsuki wrapper, which can be applied as a skin to the player’s equipment, including mined weapons and vehicles. Truly dedicated players who manage to earn all 40 badges and complete all four paths will receive Manda Glider. However, there are a few things players need to know before jumping in.

Completing the Paths of Fortnite Nindo 2022

The first thing players need to do is register for the Nindo 2022 event on The Nindo website. Fortnite crossovers, as a rule, vary quite a lot in scale: from a large-scale “Star Wars” event held to promote “Star Wars. Episode IX: Skywalker. Sunrise”, before a smaller-scale crossover between Fortnite and “Among Us”. However, Nindo 2022 seems a bit strange as it seems that players really need to register to receive the Nindo 2022 Path trials. Fortunately, all players have to do is log in using their Epic accounts and they will be able to track their progress on the website. Four ways:

Itachi’s Path — 1 badge for every 5 finishes in the top 6 (only Battle Royale squads or zero-build squads) Gaara’s Path — 1 badge for every 24 surviving Storm circles (only zero-build solos, duets or trios) Hinata’s Path — 1 badge for every 20 fish caught (only “Battle Royale” or “Zero Build”, solos, duets, trios or squads)

Players don’t have to do anything particularly unusual, like throwing themselves into runaway boulders with Fortnite Ballers, but most of the Nindo 2022 challenges will take time and effort even for experienced Fortnite players. Surviving in Storm Circles and getting kills is standard gameplay for Fortnite, although more battle—oriented players may want to choose crowded landing spots to get an early elimination and a chance to get high-quality gear to help survive in later Storm Circles. Finishing in the top six several times in squad matches can be a bit difficult. Players can either land somewhere quiet and wait for the number of players to drop while squads in crowded places destroy each other, or risk landing in crowded places for a potentially strong start.

What players choose depends on personal preferences, and the best landing spots of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 are often suitable for one or another style of play. Fishing requires players to find a fishing rod, and most of the reservoirs on Fortnite Island have places where players can fish. However, for Hinata’s Path, it’s best to choose a quieter fishing spot away from all the action. However, playing with friends for better communication and teamwork will greatly speed up progress, and players should remember that they can also advance along multiple paths at the same time if they play in the right modes.