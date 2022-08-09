Fortnite: How to Complete Rocket League Live Quests

Rocket League Live quests are now available in Fortnite, and there are four in total. To complete these quests, players will need to navigate to a specific creative map and perform a series of simple actions while they are there. This guide is designed to help fans get through this process and complete Rocket League Live quests in Fortnite quickly.

Fortnite: Rocket League Live Quests

The first step to completing Rocket League Live quests is to access the aforementioned creative map. To do this, players must click the “Island Code” tab in the menu where they select the desired Fortnite game mode, and then enter the following code in the field that appears: 8205-6994-2065. After entering this code, players will be taken to the Rocket League Live map screen, and they will need to click “Play” to download it.

After joining the match on the Rocket League Live map, fans must choose their team by going through a blue or orange portal. Now players have to choose their preferred Fortnite weapon and then go through another portal to get to the area where the match is actually taking place. Indeed, it is in this area that Rocket League Live tests should be performed, and they all instruct fans to either damage their opponents or destroy them.

It should be noted that players who view Rocket League Live quests in the game may see that only one elimination and one damage is required to complete them. However, this is not accurate, and Fortnite fans will actually need to complete seven kills and deal a total of 1,500 damage units to complete all these quests. Although it is not particularly difficult to get these numbers, incorrect indications of what is required for the tests could confuse some players a little.

As for the awards that fans will receive for completing the Rocket League Live quest, these are the “Rocket League Trophy” decoration on the back, the royal rocket glider, the “Good Shot” emotion and the “Golden Goal” graffiti. While those players who are still trying to level up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 may have been hoping for a bit of XP, these prizes will certainly be appreciated by those who love cosmetic items. And even if the player doesn’t particularly care about cosmetics, he can still demand it, given how easy it is to do it.

Fortnite can be played for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.