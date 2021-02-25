Fortnite: How to complete all missions and rewards

The challenges and missions of Week 13 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 are here. Complete them all with our guide.

On Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET, the missions and challenges of Week 13 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 were activated. As always, in this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide We tell you how to complete these weekly challenges:

Fortnite Season 5: Week 13 Legendary Mission

This mission is divided into the following phases:

Build structures (0/60) – Reward: 55,000 Season XP

Build structures (0/120) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Build structures (0/180) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Build structures (0/240) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

Build structures (0/300) – Reward: 22,000 Season XP

The legendary mission (orange color) of Week 13 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to build any type of structures, without more, up to a total of 300. We will probably complete this mission playing normally.

Remember that this mission is limited in time; it is only one week long. And remember also that group help is enabled; If our teammates build any kind of structure, our overall mission progress will increase.

Phase 1 of 3 – Scan a server in Superficial Central (0/1)

Stage 2 of 3 – Throw fruit in Hunter’s House (0/3)

Stage 3 of 3 – Deal damage to opponents in Hunter’s Cottage, The Orchard, or Commerce City (0/300)

Phase 1 of 4 – Gun Damage (0/300)

Stage 2 of 4 – Bathe in a Toxic Tank in Angry Stacks (0/1)

Phase 3 of 4 – Enter Zero Point (0/1)

Stage 4 of 4 – Destroy Crystal Trees (0/5)

Epic missions are the purple ones. We have a time limit for the entire Season 5 to complete them.

Phase 1 of 3 – Scan a server in Superficial Central

To complete this mission, we must interact with a computer server in any of the Surface Power Plants located at these points on the map:

Hunter’s House: there are two entrances to the Superficial Power Station below Hunter’s House; they are in the two small buildings to the west of the area. In this Surface Central there is a single server who is on a balcony that faces the main room in this area.

Colossal Coliseum: There are two entrances to the Superficial Power Station below Colossal Coliseum; both are on the ground floor of the Colosseum (the ground is sandy), to the southwest and southeast. Behind two metal doors we will find the entrances; the servers are in a room just above the elevator door to Surface Central. Warning: servers in this zone do not count towards the challenge.

Sneaky Fiefdom: There are two entrances to Superficial Power Station below Colossal Coliseum; both are in the ruins of a temple on the plateau in the center of the area, on the southeast side. The servers of this Superficial Central are in a room adjacent to the main room, where the elevators are.