Fortnite Hidden Challenges – Gnomes: Cleaning Tanks

We help you complete the hidden challenges “Cleaning Tanks” and “Escape?”, Season 4 of the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2.

On October 21, 2020, patch 14.40 arrived at Fortnite. With it came new secret gnome challenges as well. These challenges are called “Cleaning Tanks” and “Escape?” And they come in handy for quick and easy experience. This challenge belongs to Season 4 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2. In this section of our complete guide to Fortnite Battle Royale we help you complete it

Fortnite: how to complete the Cleaning Tanks hidden challenge

This secret Fortnite Battle Royale challenge is extremely simple. All we have to do to complete it is to enter a game of any game mode, and head towards Sticky Swamp, between quadrants C6 and B6 of the map:



