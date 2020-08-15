Fortnite: Harley Quinn returns to the store for a limited time

Harley Quinn and Catwoman skins return for a limited time to the Fortnite Battle Royale turkey shop. We tell you everything we know.

On August 15, 2020, the skins of Harley Quinn and Catwoman, famous femmes fatales from the DC Comics Batman universe, appeared again in the Fortnite Battle Royale turkey shop. This is the first time they appear in the store during Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2. We tell you everything we know just below:

The Fortnite Battle Royale Item Shop is updated every day at 02:00 CEST. With the early morning update on August 15, both Harley Quinn and Catwoman returned to the store, in addition to various of their Batman accessories and accessories. The complete list of objects available for purchase is as follows:

Harley Quinn Bundle (includes Harley Quinn skin, Knockout pickup tool, Harley Bat pickup tool, and Harley Quinn challenges): 2,000 V-Bucks

Catwoman Bundle (includes the Catwoman skin from the comics, the Jeweled Cat backpack, the Cat Claws pickaxe and the Scourge gesture): 1,800 V-Bucks

Batman Gear Bundle (includes Bat Glider Hang Glider, Batsignal Emote, Cloak Crusader

Music and Martial Arts Master Emote): 1,500 V-Bucks

Harley Quinn Skin (Includes Lil Monster XOXO and Always Fantabulous Styles and Harley Quinn Challenges): 1,500 V-Bucks

Harley’s Bate Peak: 800 V-Bucks

Peak Knockout: 800 V-Bucks

Skin Catwoman from the comics (includes Default and Glasses on the head styles) + Jeweled Cat Backpack: 1,500 V-Bucks

Cat Claws Peak: 800 V-Bucks

Scourge Gesture: 300 V-Bucks

Hang Glider Batglider: 1,200 V-Bucks

Bat Signal Gesture: 300 V-Bucks

Martial Arts Master Gesture: 300 V-Bucks

Music The Crusader of the Cape: 200 V-Bucks

All these items are in the “Featured” section of the Fortnite Battle Royale turkey store, and will be available for a limited time, as they indicate that there are less than 24 hours left before they disappear from the store; will be eliminated on August 16, 2020 at 02:00 CEST, when the items change.



