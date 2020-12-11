Fortnite: Halo Master Chief / Master Chief Skin Available

Halo Master Chief / Master Chief comes to Fortnite as a skin. We show you what this new Fortnite Battle Royale character is like, and how to get it.

With the change of the store on December 11 at 03:00 CET, the Halo Master Chief skin arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we show you what this skin from Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 is like, what is its price, and what content it brings:

Fortnite: this is the Halo Master Chief / Master Chief skin

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the Master Chief skin and his accessories arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on December 11. At the time of writing, all of these items appear in the “Master Chief” section of the store:

These are all the Master Chief items available in Fortnite, along with their prices in turkeys:

Master Chief Bundle (includes Master Chief skin, Battle Legend backpacking accessory, Gravitational Hammer pickup tool, UNSC Pelican Hang Glider and Warthog mini emote): 2,600 V-Bucks reduced from 4,000 V-Bucks if we buy all items separately

Master Chief Skin + Backpacking Accessory Battle Legend: 1,500 V-Bucks

Harvesting Tool Gravity Hammer: 800 V-Bucks

UNSC Pelican Hang Gliding: 1,200 V-Bucks

Warthog Mini Gesture: 500 V-Bucks



