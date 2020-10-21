Fortnite: Halloween marks Midas’ J Balvin voice

Epic Games officially launched the Fortnite Halloween update, bringing several free and paid news in the game store to players. The Fortnitemares event marks the return of a popular villain to the battle royale universe, in addition to a new show bringing an international attraction of pop music.

Villain Midas, reportedly dead in The Device event from last season of Fortnite, will return as a playable skin in the Last Laugh pack, which will be released in November. Until then, the character will be a big boss at the Midas Revenge event, which can be played until November 3 on all platforms.

The update also added Nightmares mode, in which competitors must unite in Solo, Duos or Squad to participate in disputes with slightly different mechanics and on completely renewed maps, being brought in from the dead as Shadow after being eliminated. Among the main rewards of the challenges will be free cosmetics and more in the official Fortnite store.

And to celebrate Halloween, Colombian pop singer J Balvin will perform at the Festa Royale for all players from 10:00 pm (Brasilia time) on October 31, with retransmissions the following day.

The game’s 14.40 patch was also responsible for substantially reducing the game’s size on the PC, which lost almost 60 GB of total space and dropped from approximately 89.5 GB to somewhere between 25 GB to 30 GB.

Fortinite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android.



