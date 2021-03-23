Fortnite GTA? Epic wants to know what brands you know

The Epic Games Fortnite phenomenon has been known in recent months even by those who have never played a title match – mainly because of unusual partnerships with the most diverse franchises and celebrities, from Street Fighter to Pele.

Even so, the Fortnite community was excited about a recent questionnaire sent by the developer to a group of players, asking about familiarity with certain names.

Those mentioned in the gaming world include characters from the Resident Evil franchise (Ethan Winters, Jill Valentine and even Lady Dimitrescu), Grand Theft Auto (CJ), Castlevania (Alucard and Simon Belmont), Devil May Cry (Dante) and Mortal Kombat (Scorpion) ).

In addition, the survey consults the fan about brands such as Gap, Lacoste, Nike and Hugo Boss, as well as artists such as Camila Cabello, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Zayn.

In the email, it is possible to check one of the options for each item: “No, I have never seen or heard of them” or “Yes, I have seen and heard of them”. Even those who have appeared in the game are listed, such as Batman and Street Fighter fighter Ryu.

Consulted by the GameInformer website, Epic Games confirmed the veracity of the email, but explained that it sends this type of questionnaire at all times to players. In addition, there is no indication that the most voted will be consulted to become skins or special items in the future, for example.