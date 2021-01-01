Fortnite: Green Arrow skin available in Fortnite Club

The DC Comics Green Arrow skin and related items are now available in Fortnite. Exclusive items for Fortnite Club members.

From January 1, 2021 at 01:00 CET, both the Green Arrow skin from DC Comics and the rest of its objects are available in Fortnite Battle Royale. This is an exclusive reward for January 2021 for members of the Fortnite Club. We tell you everything we know about these items from Season 5 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 below:

Fortnite: this is the Green Arrow skin and its objects, now available

As we have commented in the opening paragraph of the news, from 01:00 a.m. CET on January 1, 2021, all members of the Fortnite Club received both Green Arrow and his objects. The specific list of objects of this DC Comics character is as follows:

Skin Green Arrow

Tactical Quiver Backpacking Accessory

Gathering Tool Boxing Glove Arrow



