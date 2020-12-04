Fortnite: God of War Kratos Skin Now Available; price

The Kratos skin comes to Fortnite, direct from God of War. We show you what this new Fortnite Battle Royale character is like, and how to get it.

With the change of the store on December 4 at 01:00 CET, the Kratos skin, from God of War, arrived at Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we show you what this skin is like from Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, what is its price, and what content it brings

Fortnite: this is the skin Kratos from God of War

As we have mentioned in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the Kratos skin and its accessories arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on December 4. At the time of writing, all of these items appear in the “Featured” section of the store:

Kratos Bundle (includes Kratos skin, Mimir backpacking accessory, Leviathan Ax pickup tool, Guardian’s Shield Hang Glider, and the Freezing Charge emote): 2,200 V-Bucks reduced from 3,300 V-Bucks if we bought all items separately

Kratos Skin + Mimir Backpacking Accessory: 1,500 V-Bucks

Harvest Tool Leviathan Ax + Chilling Charge Emote: 1,000 V-Bucks

Hang Glider Guardian’s Shield: 800 V-Bucks



