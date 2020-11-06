Fortnite gives you two months of Disney + when you buy it

Epic Games announces a new promotion with Disney with which to get a free subscription for a limited time to the popular streaming service.

Fortnite, the popular game from Epic Games, has announced a new promotion together with Disney + with which to get up to two months of free subscription to the Disney streaming platform with any real money purchase within the game, all from the 11th November and until December 31. This has been announced by Epic Games through an official statement, recalling that we are in the last weeks of the War season on the Marvel Nexus and that it is the ideal time to see our favorite Marvel Studios movies on Disney +.

Get two free months of Disney + with Fortnite

“From November 11 to December 31, 2020, you can get 2 months of Disney + as a gift with the purchase of turkeys or when making any purchase with real money in Fortnite, such as the Street Snake pack, now available . Have you already bought something this month? Well don’t worry. If you have made any purchase with real money in Fortnite since November 6 at, including the purchase of turkeys, you can get the gift “, they say from Epic Games.

All those Fortnite players who meet the announced conditions will be able to redeem the subscription of two free months to Disney + through the following link starting on November 11. Of course, there are certain conditions such as that new subscribers are over 18 years old and that they do not currently have an active Disney + subscription. The offer code, on the other hand, expires on January 31, 2021, so it must be redeemed before that date to claim the two free months.

In addition, this promotion is only available in the following territories: United States, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Austria, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Lastly, only one subscription code per Fortnite account is allowed and in-game purchases must be made with real money, not V-Bucks; although if we buy V-Bucks with real money, you can already claim the promo code for Disney +.



