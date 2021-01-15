Fortnite gives away the Members Only emote

Epic Games is giving away the Members Only emote in Fortnite as compensation for various issues with the Fortnite Club. We tell you how to get it.

From January 14, 2021 it is possible to get the Members Only gesture for free in Fortnite Battle Royale, exclusively for members of the Fortnite Club. This dance belongs to Season 5 of the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2. Here’s how to get it for free:

Fortnite: how to get the Members Only gesture for free

The Fortnite Club, a new monthly subscription system for the Epic Games video game that launched last December 2020, had problems during its launch month. Among them, difficulty when unsubscribing, rewards that took time to arrive despite being subscribed, and even double payments on Xbox. As compensation for these issues, Epic Games is giving away both current and former members an exclusive new gesture called Members Only. To achieve this, both former members, as well as current members and those who subscribe later, must log in between January 14, 2021 and until February 15, 2021. As you can see, the method to obtain it is not complicated; We simply must be subscribed to the Fortnite Club, and log into the game between the period of time that we have left you a little further behind.