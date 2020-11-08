Fortnite: Ghost Rider Skin Now Available; price

Ghost Rider / Ghost Rider, the Marvel character, comes to Fortnite in the form of a skin. We tell you everything you need to know about the Ghost Rider skin.

With the change of the store on November 8, 2020 at 01:00 CET, Ghost Rider / Ghost Rider, a Marvel character, arrived at Fortnite Battle Royale. Here we show you what this skin from Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 is like, what is its price, and what content it brings:

Fortnite: this is the Ghost Rider skin

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the Ghost Rider skin and its accessories arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on November 8, although previously all players who positioned high enough in their game could get it for free. region by participating in the Ghost Rider Cup. At the time of writing this news item, all these items appear in the “Featured” section of the store:

These are all the Daredevil items available in Fortnite, along with their prices in turkeys:

Ghost Rider Bundle (includes the Ghost Rider skin, Infernal Chain backpack accessory, Red Hot Chains harvesting tool, Phantom Hang Glider, and Flaming Skull wrap): 2,600 V-Bucks reduced from 4,400 V-Bucks if we bought all the items separately

Ghost Rider Skin + Hell Chain Backpacking Accessory: 1,500 V-Bucks

Hot Chains Harvesting Tool: 1,200 V-Bucks

Hang Gliding Ghost Delta Wing: 1,200 V-Bucks

Flaming Skull Wrap: 500 V-Bucks



