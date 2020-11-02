Fortnite: Ghost Rider skin, how to get it for free;

We tell you how to get the Fortnite Ghost Rider skin for free, playing the new Ghost Rider Cup that will be held very soon.

Epic Games has announced the Ghost Rider Cup, which is part of the Marvel Super Series, and succeeds the Daredevil Cup. This is a Fortnite Battle Royale tournament in which, in addition to being able to obtain cash prizes, we can access the Ghost Rider skin for free before it reaches the store if we are among the first. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: how to get the Ghost Rider skin for free

To get the Fortnite Battle Royale Ghost Rider skin for free, we have to participate in the Ghost Rider Cup, which will begin on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. You can see the complete rules on the Epic Games website. The best teams from each region will win the Ghost Rider costume before it hits the store.

In the Ghost Rider Cup, the game mode K.O. Marvel (Trios), in which two teams of three players must face each other in a small tournament in which the only weapons and items available are Marvel superpowers.

The positions in which we have to stay to obtain the free Ghost Rider skin are the following:

Europe: 1st to 800th

East Coast of the US: 1st to 500th

West Coast of the US: 1st to 200th

Brazil: from 1st to 200th

Asia: 1st to 100th

Oceania: 1st to 100th

Middle East: 1st to 100th

Anyway, if you cannot qualify to obtain the skin for free, Epic Games clarifies that Ghost Rider will arrive in the store in the future, at a price in V-Bucks (the virtual currency of the game, which is obtained with real money) yet to be determined.



