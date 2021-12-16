Fortnite Gets Spider-Man: No Go Home Today Skins

Fortnite: Despite already having a version of the Neighborhood Buddy in the latest Battle Pass, Fortnite Battle Royale will release two new Spider-Man-inspired skins and items tonight (16) tonight.

The film that closes the Webhead trilogy, played by actor Tom Holland, hit theaters last night, when its premiere rolled out, although the official premiere of the feature is scheduled for today, Thursday, December 16th.

The new skins are based on Holland’s Spider-Man look; and Zendaya, the MJ of the trilogy started in Spider-Man: De Volta ao Lar. The hero will have two variations of uniforms: the red and black, created in the second film; and the black and gold, with technological details, seen in the promotional videos for the new film.

In addition to the two outfits, the set will also have a baseball bat-shaped collection tool, predominantly red and adorned with black web details. A built-in gesture is also part of the set, accompanying the skin of the wall climber, who can remove or put on his iconic mask.

The Spider-Man — No Homecoming and MJ — No Homecoming Costumes will be added to the Fortnite Battle Royale Item Store tonight at 9:00 pm EDT.