Fortnite Gets Skin From Boba Fett, Star Wars

Fortnite: One of Star Wars’ most iconic characters arrived in Fortnite on Christmas Eve. The skin of Boba Fett, the bounty hunter seen in the classic trilogy and more recently in The Mandalorian series, was released in the Item Shop on the night of December 24th of this year.

The character also wins his own series on the Disney+ streaming service this Wednesday, the 29th, with the release of The Book of Boba Fett, and the addition of his set in the Epic Games battle royale comes to help promote the program.

After surviving his fall in the Pit of Sarlacc on Tatooine, the bounty hunter is available in the in-game shop as part of the Boba Fett Set, which features five items that can be purchased individually or as part of a bundle.

Players can now spend their V-Bucks in the Item Shop and secure the following items from the set:

Boba Fett attire with Back Attachment Z-6 Power Backpack and Gesture Tracking Computer — 1500 V-Bucks

Gaffi Staff Pickax — 800 V-Bucks

Boba Fett’s Ship Hang-glider — 1200 V-Bucks

Whoever chooses to buy the Boba Fett Package can take all the items and save 1200 coins, with the complete set costing only 2300 V-Bucks.

Fortnite Battle Royale is free and has versions for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android.