Fortnite gets similar to Among Us mode for a limited time

On the same day that Among Us made it to the Nintendo Switch catalog, Epic Games added a new limited-time game mode in Fortnite, called “The Spy Within” – which has basically the same premise as the award-winning indie.

The Spy Within starts with 10 players, who are divided into eight agents and two spies: each player only knows his role at the start of the game. Agents must work to complete tasks paid for with gold coins, and if they earn enough coins or identify all spies, they win.

Spies, on the other hand, must work on the sly to eliminate each agent, without revealing their identities. Whenever agents see something suspicious, they can call a meeting where everyone can talk by voice to determine which player to vote for – the new video chat tool is an excellent ally in this situation.

The rules in full are as follows:

Everyone starts a match knowing only which team they are on. The identity of all other players is hidden.

Two players – known as The Spies, they will try to eliminate other players without revealing their identity. They must do this before the crew completes its objectives.

Eight players – known as The Agents, they will work together to identify the spies and organize polls to eliminate them. Agents must collect gold coins (completing objectives) to win.

Players cannot speak to each other in voice chat unless they are in a meeting.

Players can call meetings whenever they see a character or suspect another player. Spies need to be careful, otherwise they will arouse suspicion and be eliminated!



