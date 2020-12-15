Fortnite gets new PC performance mode

It may not seem like it, but Fortnite can be a little heavy for PC players. However, fortunately, Epic Games announced that the PC version will receive a performance mode to help computers run the game more fluidly and without gagging.

According to the developer, this mode will automatically decrease the visual quality of the game so that the amount of memory used is also less. This should cause less stress on the CPU and GPU during matches.

Therefore, this mode can be useful even for those who have a new notebook or PC, but with modest configurations or not geared towards games. These adjustments are perfect if you want to guarantee stability and a higher framerate.

If you want to try the performance mode, you can find it in the game’s video settings. It is worth mentioning that this mode is still marked as something experimental and in its alpha stage. The cool thing is that whoever has older hardware will automatically receive a warning about the mode as soon as they enter the game.

Another cool novelty is that Epic Games will also give the player the option not to install the game’s high-resolution textures. As many people don’t even play the game at higher resolutions, they only have an extra 14 GB of textures taking up space on the HD or SSD.

This way, you will be able to leave Fornite with just 17 GB on your PC. Very useful for those who were running out of space for other games. These news arrive today (15) on the PC version of the game. Comment what you think of the changes!



