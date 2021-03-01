Fortnite gets an Alien-style chest busting emote!

Fortnite never tires of receiving incredible crossovers, and the ball is a meeting point between the battle royale and the Alien movie franchise! In addition to receiving themed skins from both the heroine Ripley and the Xenomorphs, the event also brought a very funny emote.

As you can see in the tweet below, when equipping the new animation you can pretend that your chest is being torn inside, just like the birth of the Xenomorph babies in Alien, The Eighth Passenger, except for one detail: what comes out of your chest is the mascot of the game!

If you want to play Ripley or Xenomorph in the event, they cost 1500 V-Bucks each, but can also be purchased together in a combo for 2200 V-Bucks. What did you think of these news? Tell us in the comments below!