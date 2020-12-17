Fortnite gets 120 fps option on PS5, Xbox Series X

Fortnite was made available on new generation consoles as soon as they were released, but it was yesterday (15) that it received a special update for these platforms. Patch v15.10 brings nothing less than beautiful support for the option to run the game at 120 FPS on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S.

For those who have already downloaded this update, just select the 120 FPS mode in the game’s video settings. What this changes is that instead of running the game in 4K resolution, the PS5 and Xbox Series X now run it at 1440p. On the Xbox Series S, the resolution goes from 1200p to 1080p in 120 FPS mode.

It is very similar to the quality and performance modes that we see in other games on these consoles, such as Demon’s Souls and Cyberpunk 2077, for example.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the resolution, there is also a small reduction in shadow settings, post-processing and streaming distances on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. In Series X we see these same changes, but there is still the fact that the option of volumetric clouds is disabled.

A good reminder if you are playing with this option active is that you need a TV or monitor that is compatible with a 120Hz refresh rate, otherwise you won’t notice the difference. Comment what you think of this new option below!



