Fortnite: get the Wrath of Wrath wrap for free

We tell you how to get the Wrath of Wrath / Wrath’s Wrath wrap for free in Fortnite Battle Royale. New free Halloween wrapping.

As part of the Fortnitemares 2020 Halloween event in Fortnite Battle Royale, Epic Games has made available to all players, completely free of charge, the Wrath of Wrath / Wrath’s Wrath wrapper. To get it for free, yes, in theory we should overcome four outstanding islands of the Creative mode of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 … or directly redeem the correct code, which we give you below:

Fortnite: get the Wrath of Wrath / Wrath’s Wrat wrap for free

As Epic Games made public on the official Fortnite blog with the announcement of Fortnitemares 2020, four prominent islands in Creative mode would be made available to players for the duration of the event. By completing each of them, we would obtain a part of a code that we must redeem on the Epic Games website to obtain this packaging. The complete code is “AU9NJ-BLVHV-TCLJS-54YTB”, without the quotes.

We must enter this code in this section of the Epic Games website, assuming that we have logged in, and that we have linked the Epic Games accounts to the system in which we usually play Fortnite. If we do it correctly, the next time we log in to Fortnite Battle Royale, the game will notify us that we have received this object in our account.

Hurry up! According to Epic Games, the redemption code will not work as of October 27, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. CET, so you have little time to redeem it and get this very succulent reward. Once the code is redeemed, yes, the Wrath of Wrath / Wrath’s Wrath wrapping will be ours forever, and we can use it all



