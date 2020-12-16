Fortnite Generations Cup on PS4 and PS5: date

We tell you how to participate in the PlayStation-exclusive Fortnite Generations Cup: it can only be played on PS4 and PS5. Awards, date and times.

On December 16, 2020, Epic Games officially announced the PlayStation Generations Cup in Fortnite. This new tournament is exclusive to PS4 and PS5, so only players from these platforms can participate in it. We tell you everything we know about this new competitive event of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite Generations Cup: date and time and how to participate

According to Epic Games, it will be possible to participate in the Fortnite Generations Cup for PS4 and PS5 at the following times on Friday, December 18, 2020, depending on our game region:

OCEANIA: 02:00 – 05:00 EST

ASIA: 04:00 – 07:00 EST

MIDDLE EAST: 09:00 – 12:00 EST

EUROPE: 12:00 – 15:00 (18:00 – 21:00 CET)

BRAZIL: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM EST

EAST COAST OF US: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST

WEST COAST OF US: 9:00 PM – 12:00 AM EST

Among the other requirements to participate in the Fortnite Generations Cup are all of the following:

Play Fortnite on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5

Have 2-Step Verification turned on

Have a Fortnite account of at least level 30



