Fortnite: Game Movie Would Be Considered By Epic Games

Fortnite: Epic Games is said to be considering creating an “entertainment division focused on scripted video programming.” In other words, the company would be preparing a sector to work on animated films. The information is from The Information website.

The publication claims that the production company is considering releasing a feature film by Fortnite, its popular battle royale, and has already hired three veteran movie executives, all from Disney.

According to Eurogamer, Jason McGatlin is currently the President of the Mysterious Division for Special Projects at Epic. Previously, he was Vice President of Physical Productions at LucasFilm and served as executive producer on recent Star Wars films.

In addition to him, Lynn Bartsch and Chris Furia, also former LucasFilm employees, work in the new division of Epic Games respectively as Business Director and Production Vice President of Finance.

According to Gamespot, Epic would be exploring the option of working with movies because of the recent defeat in its legal battle against Apple. The creator of Fortnite would be looking for other ways to monetize the brand, as its game will remain absent from the App Store for a period of approximately 5 years, as well as being banned from the Google Play Store.