Fortnite: Galaxy Explorer skin now available; price

The Explorer Galaxy skin, previously only available by participating in a tournament, arrives in the Fortnite Battle Royale store. We detail price and content.

On Saturday, July 31, 2020 at 02:00 CEST, the Fortnite Battle Royale paVos store was updated by adding the Explorer Galaxy skin. This skin was obtained a few weeks ago if we participated in the Galaxy Cup. Here’s how to get Explorer Galaxy in Fortnite, the new skin for Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2:

Take the galaxy into your own hands. Grab the Star Scout Wrap in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/WYgSp7fjyx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2020

Fortnite: how to get the Galaxy Explorer skin

The Explorer Galaxy skin arrived at the PaVos store in Fortnite Battle Royale, in addition to many of its accessories. We can find these objects in the “Featured” section of it:

This is all the Galaxy Explorer content that is available in the Fortnite store. All items belong to the Galaxy Pack set:

Exploradora Galaxy ya está disponible en la tienda de paVos de Fortnite. #FortniteChapter2 pic.twitter.com/1M9O6C5Itw — Rubén Martínez (@ruvenmb) August 1, 2020

Galaxy Bundle (includes Galaxy Explorer skin, Core backpacking accessory, Galactic

Punchers pickup tool, and Heavenly Hang Glider): 2,800 paVos

Galaxy Explorer Skin + Backpack Accessory Core: 2,000 paVos

Collection tool Galactic punchers: 1,200 bucks

Heavenly hang glider: 800 bucks

Star Explorer Wrap: 500 paVos

If we want to get all the content from Galaxy Explorer, we will have to spend 3,300 bucks; the cheapest option is to purchase the Galaxy Pack, and the Star Explorer packaging. The Galaxy Explorer skin is legendary rarity.

As always, we remind you that these objects are simply aesthetic, and that they do not affect in any way the games of Fortnite Battle Royale. To put it in some way, Black Manta is not “stronger” or has “more life” than any other skin; they are all exactly the same in this regard.

Another thing to keep in mind is the fact that the Galaxy Explorer skin can only be used in Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Creative game modes. It cannot be used in the Save the World cooperative campaign. On the other hand, we can use the rest of the accessories without restrictions in all the different game modes of Fortnite.

We do not know how long this skin and its accessories will remain in the store, so, as we always tell you, if you are really interested, the ideal is to buy it as soon as possible. So you make sure you have it and do not lose sight of it. Once purchased, it will be yours and you can equip it whenever you want at the Fortnite Battle Royale Box Office.



