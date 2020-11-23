Fortnite: Galactus event; when Season 5 begins

We give you the date and time of the Galactus event in Fortnite. We also tell you when Season 5 begins, we leave you several leaks, and more.

The Galactus event will mark the end of Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass. In this news we leave you with everything we know so far, including several interesting leaks. And, of course, we also answer a very asked question these days: “when does Season 5 start?” All this and more, below:

Fortnite: date and time of the Galactus event, end of Season 4

Epic Games made the date and time of the Galactus event official on November 21. This epic event – never better said – will take place on Tuesday, December 1 at 22:00 CET. We leave you the specific date and time for several Spanish-speaking countries below:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Spain (Canary Islands): 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay: 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Bolivia and Venezuela: 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

Colombia, Ecuador, United States (ET) and Peru: 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico (CDMX): 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1

United States (PT): 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 1

In addition to this official schedule, on November 21, the countdown that marks the start of the event also appeared within the game and that we can see in different points of Fortnite, such as the Battle Royale waiting room, the “Pass Battle “, or on the SHIELD Helicarrier from which we start each game.



