Fortnite-Fortnitemares 2020: Nightmare Before the Tempest

Fortnitemares 2020 kicks off: the Fortnite Battle Royale Halloween event. Fortnite – Nightmare Before the Tempest: Midas’s Revenge.

On October 21, 2020, patch 14.40 arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale, and together with it, the Halloween 2020 Fortnitemares event began. Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest: Midas’s Revenge. Just below we tell you everything we know about this event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

This is Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’s Revenge

Epic Games published the official trailer for Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge on the official Fortnite social networks. In it we can see how Midas, the skin of level 100 from Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2, and leader of the SPECTRUM faction, returns in a ghostly way to The Authority, previously known as The Agency. And it doesn’t come alone; with him he brings his own ghostly army. Now when we die in Fortnitemares modes, we can turn into Shadow to take revenge on the living.



