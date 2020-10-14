Fortnite: Final Judgment Pack Now Available; price

The Doomsday Skin Pack is now available for purchase in Fortnite Battle Royale. We show you what content it brings, and when it costs.

On October 14, 2020, the Final Judgment skin pack arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale turkey store. This pack belongs to Season 4 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 :, and it brings with it three very gloomy Halloween skins. We tell you everything just below

Fortnite: this is the Final Judgment skin pack

As we discussed in the introductory paragraph of this news item, the Fortnite Battle Royale Doomsday Pack arrived in the in-game store with the store change on October 14 at 02:00 CET. We can see it in the section “Limited time offers”

For a price of 2,000 V-Bucks, we will get all of the following if we decide to purchase it:

Skin Spasm (includes Cursed Spasm bonus style)

Spasmite backpacking accessory

Skin Violet

Backpacking accessory Ultraviolet wings

Skin Tomb

Backpacking accessory Dorsal bud



