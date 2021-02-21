Fortnite: files suggest there will be collaboration

A leaked Fortnite file hints that there will be a collaboration with Family Guy. Is Peter Griffin coming to Fortnite Battle Royale?

A decrypted file with the Ryu and Chun-Li skins from Street Fighter in Fortnite hints that there could be a collaboration between the Epic Games title and Family Guy / Family Guy. We tell you everything we know about this hypothetical and crazy collaboration of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite: Leaked File Suggests There Could Be a Family Guy / Family Guy Collaboration

At 01:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021, the .pak file pakchunk1008-WindowsClient.ucas, belonging to the PC version of Fortnite Battle Royale, was decrypted. This file included all the Street Fighter items in the Epic Games title:

Interestingly, within this same file package, we were able to find a sequence of images belonging to the animated series Family Guy / Family Guy

This sequence of images shows various scenes from the series, such as Peter Griffin in pain, or fighting with Ernie, the giant chicken.