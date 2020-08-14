Fortnite falls victim to the payment crisis

After Fortnite, one of the most popular games, was removed from the App Store and then Google Play, the developer of the game, Epic Games, took Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies on the agenda.

Fortnite, one of the world’s most popular games, fell victim to the midnight payment crisis between companies. The game played by millions was removed first from the App Store and then from Google Play.

Lawsuit against Apple from Epic Games

Epic Games sued Apple for monopolizing the in-app payment market. The developer of the popular video game Fortnite claimed in a lawsuit filed yesterday that Apple imposed an additional 30 percent sales tax on app sales and acted anti-competitive by banning third-party payment systems on its platform. Epic said Apple’s move is hurting payment innovations.

Epic Games also stated that Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies can be accepted for in-app payment processes.

Epic Games, which filed a lawsuit against Apple, requested the court to end Apple’s anti-competitive practices and end the company’s coercive style of in-app payments.

He also sued Google

Due to Apple’s extra fee, the Fortnite application had the option to purchase V-bucks, which allows players to pay directly. After that, Apple and then Google Play removed Fortnite from the system.

Epic Games also sued Google, after Apple.



