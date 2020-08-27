Fortnite falls this Thursday, August 27

Epic Games confirms that Fortnite servers are currently down for thousands of users across all platforms, but is investigating the issue.

Today is a great day for Fortnite fans as it is the launch of Marvel-themed Season 4 in the Battle Royale game. Unfortunately, many Fortnite fans are currently unable to play the game, with thousands of reports of connection issues across all platforms.

Epic Games is aware of Fortnite’s connectivity issues and has released a statement to that effect. Epic Games is currently investigating issues with Fortnite services, specifically noting that login and matchmaking are not working for players. Epic will provide an update when the issues have been resolved, but did not provide a specific schedule for when Fortnite fans can expect to start playing the game again.

It is not clear exactly what caused this problem, as the game’s servers are usually quite stable and rarely, if ever, go down. You may be experiencing an overwhelming influx of players due to the release of Marvel-themed content and challenges, but considering the number of people who regularly play Fortnite, it seems unlikely. Hopefully Epic Games can solve the problem sooner rather than later.

We're investigating an outage across several Fortnite services including logins and matchmaking. We'll provide an update when this is resolved. pic.twitter.com/iZ9lGYUTi6 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 27, 2020

IOS players will not be able to play Fortnite

While PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One gamers can expect to play Fortnite Season 4 later today, when the issues have been resolved, those on iOS devices won’t be as lucky. Due to the ongoing legal battle between Epic Games and Apple, Fortnite on iOS devices is stuck in Season 3. There is currently also no end in sight to the legal issues, so it is unclear when Apple users will be able to experiment. Marvel content from Fortnite.



