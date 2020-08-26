Fortnite: everything we know about Season 4 Nexus

We compiled everything we know about Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2. Start date, map changes, teaser information …

Season 3 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass will end in less than 24 hours from the publication of this news. Here we collect everything we know about Season 4 of this new stage of Fortnite Battle Royale:

When does Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 2 end? When does Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 start?

Season 3 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass ends on Thursday, August 27. This same day the change between seasons will take place. The game will be updated with patch 14.00 and Season 4 will begin.

What time is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 update?

Patch 14.00, which is the one that marks the arrival of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2, will be applied to the game on Thursday, August 27 at a time to be determined.



