Fortnite Episode 2 Season 4 Thor and Galactus

Thor and Galactus are the protagonists of a comic with which will start season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2

Recently the teasers of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 appeared, it is about the pages of a comic in which Thor and Galactus come together to try to stop a tragedy

Since August 22, 2020, the first part of a comic that indicates how Season 4 will start appeared within Fortnite Battle Royale.

Within the comic, the Marvel characters, Thor and Galactus, who seek to stop the avane of Black Winter, that is, the death of everything. With this comic it is that the end of Season 3 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 is reached. Here we will show you the first two pages of this comic.

Epic Games has done a great job with respect to the expectation every time a new season of Fortnite Battle Royale begins and that is that they are releasing teasers and small doses of details so that players begin to wish that the new season arrives now.

Páginas 1 y 2 del cómic de Thor y Galactus.#Fortnite #FortniteSeason4 pic.twitter.com/rWKQp8dRCZ — Rubén Martínez (@ruvenmb) August 22, 2020

Marvel comic in Fortnite

We must remember that the premiere of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, will begin on Thursday, August 27, and as we can imagine, Marvel will be the central theme of this season, with respect to the comic, the pages will be released as days go by, so on August 26 we will know the last one.

So far only 2 pages of the comic have been released, where Galactus arrives in Asgard to warn Thor that he must consume five special planets to obtain enough strength to allow him to stop the Black Winter or what is the same, the death of everything.

Thor and Galactus go in search of the planets, but after consuming one of them, Galactus is distracted by an anomaly in space, and goes after it, prompting Thor to seek help.



