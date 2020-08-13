Fortnite: Epic Games offers discounts in V-dollars

The Fortnite game is starting to get some good news for players’ pockets. Epic Games announced today that it is giving a permanent 20% discount on the purchase of V-bucks to those who choose to make the transaction directly through the payment process provided by the company.

The great advantage of this novelty is that it is valid for all platforms, however the developer made it very clear that this reduction in price aims to give a cheaper alternative compared to that offered by Apple and Google to iOS and Android users, respectively .

“Fortnite Mega Drop is here! Get up to 20% savings on V-Bucks and real money offers for every purchase on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac and on mobile when using selected payment methods. This is not a promotion … these are the new discount prices available at any time! We are excited to pass this savings on to you and will continue to look for additional ways to add value to all Fortnite players. See how to get your savings, “says the statement Epic Games official website.

It is not news that there are some developers dissatisfied with the fees charged by the Play Store and, especially, the App Store, which still imposes several guidelines that, if not followed by stripes, result in the removal of several titles from the platform, as has been happening recently in China .

With the possibility for players to pay directly on Epic, this ends up giving a competitive advantage to the game company, which has been growing a lot in 2020, either due to the availability of routine promotions or the drop in popularity and use of other similar platforms, such as the Orign case.

“Today, we’re also introducing a new form of payment on iOS and Android: direct payment on Epic. When you choose to use direct payments from Epic, you save up to 20% as Epic passes the savings on payment processing to you. Currently, when using Apple and Google’s payment options, Apple and Google charge a 30% fee, and the price drop of up to 20% does not apply. If Apple or Google reduces their payment rates in the future, Epic will pass the savings on to you, “continues Epic.

In addition to the permanent discount, which makes the purchase of V-bucks by Epic’s payment method, you will still have access to another bonus, which is valid only for those who buy until August 17th.



