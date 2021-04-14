Fortnite: Epic Announces Islamic Culture Celebration Event

Fortnite: Epic Games announced yesterday (12) an unprecedented partnership with youtuber FFearFFul to hold the Fortnite Lantern Festival, an exclusive event for citizens of the Middle East that proposes activities, challenges and many rewards in celebration of the beginning of Ramadan.

The Fortnite Lantern Festival, scheduled to start today (13) next to Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and a time when the faith is renewed through charity and family values, promises to have a lot of fun for the participants, delivering countless contents and extra packages through thematic missions. Players can also be rewarded for completing specific tasks by purchasing exclusive in-game and real-life prizes.

According to content creator FFearFFul, the winner of his challenges will win $ 2,500, a replica of the SC3PT3R pick and a flashlight spray. The runners-up and runners-up will win $ 1,500 and $ 1,000, respectively, in addition to a flashlight spray for both. Finally, bonuses will be available for redemption until May 12, 2021, which can be obtained for free through weekly puzzles.

Fortnite is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch, Android and PC.