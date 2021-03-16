Fortnite Edition Joy-Con announced for Nintendo Switch

The controls will be blue and yellow and will include a download code with cosmetic elements for the game. They will arrive in Spain and America.

Nintendo has confirmed an agreement with Epic Games to distribute a new edition of the Forntite-based Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. The popular video game, which premieres this Tuesday, March 16, Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2, will receive this new Joy-Con couple on June 4 in the main markets (both Europe and North America) in yellow and blue with some extras .

According to the first confirmed data, these are two officially licensed Fortnite controllers; as happened at the end of 2020 with the thematic console, whose colors for the Joy-Con were identical to those now protagonists, only with an inverted arrangement. The pack, whose price is pending to be confirmed, will include a yellow Joy-Con (right) and a blue Joy-Con (left), their corresponding Joy-Con Strap, 500 V-Bucks and a download code with cosmetic items for in-game.

The message in advance by Nintendo of America includes images of the added cosmetic content and more detailed images of the controllers. As we can see, the right yellow Joy-Con is based on the banana outfit; in fact, the character’s eyes and smile appear.

Gear up in style with the Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle, available June 4! Includes a uniquely designed yellow Joy-Con and blue Joy-Con, 500 V-Bucks & a download code for in-game cosmetics. And be sure to drop into the new @FortniteGame Season starting tomorrow, March 16! pic.twitter.com/QgCiVGy5iW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 15, 2021

