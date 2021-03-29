Fortnite: Easter 2021 Spring Breakout event

Epic Games announces Spring Breakout, Fortnite Battle Royale’s 2021 Easter event. New exclusive free rewards. We tell you everything.

Through a post on the official Fortnite blog, Epic Games announces Spring Break, the Easter 2021 event that will begin on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. This event will bring new items and free rewards to Fortnite Battle Royale, as well as a new tournament. We tell you all about this new event of Season 6 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 just below:

Spring Breakout in Fortnite: new missions and free objects

On Thursday, April 1, 2021, the new character Pato Punk will give us legendary missions. If we complete one of them, we will get the Picos Quácticos peak for free:

The egg launcher returns to Fortnite, and new types of eggs on the island

As part of the Spring Breakout 2021 Easter event, the Egg Thrower weapon will return to normal game modes. It is an alternative version of the grenade launcher that uses rockets as ammunition and shoots explosive eggs:

In addition, Easter eggs will appear all over the island that we can consume in order to jump higher.

New Fortnite tournament: Spring Break Cup

The Fortnite Battle Royale Spring Breakout Cup will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021. It is a cup whose format is Duos: we will have up to three hours to play up to ten games. The best ranked teams in each region will be able to get the Punk Duck skin for free before it hits the store, where everyone can buy it at a price yet to be determined.

To check what exact time this tournament starts, we must see the “Competition” tab, within the Fortnite Battle Royale menu.

New skins and classic Easter skins for the Fortnite store

From Tuesday, March 30, 2021, which is when the event will begin, in the Fortnite Battle Royale store there will be new skins and classic Easter-themed skins, such as ducks and rabbits.