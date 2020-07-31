Fortnite De Diploma Event; see the concert online

We tell you at what time and how to see the Diplo event in Fortnite, Higher Ground, a concert that will take place today July 31 at the Magisterial Party.

On July 31, 2020, Diplo’s last concert of the summer is held within the Magisterial Party in Fortnite, called Higher Ground. This event is part of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2. Below we tell you what time it begins, and how to see it live in-game:

Fortnite: how to watch the Diplo Presents Higher Ground concert

As we say, the Diplo Presents: Higher Ground concert is held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. CEST (Peninsular Spain time) within the Fiesta Magistral game mode. Also, according to Epic Games, the concert will last half an hour. We leave you the exact date and time in various time zones of several Spanish-speaking countries more:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31

Spain (Canary Islands): 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31

United States and Venezuela: 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31

If you can not attend it to see it live and direct, do not worry, since there will be a second session, at the following dates and times:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 03: 00h on Tuesday, August 4

Spain (Canary Islands): 02: 00h on Tuesday, August 4

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 00: 00h on Tuesday, August 4

United States and Venezuela: 11:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 10:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3

Fortnite: how to get free Afterparty wrapper

On the occasion of this last Diplo concert within the Fortnite Battle Royale Magisterial Party, if we log into Fortnite Battle Royale on any platform between Friday, July 31, at 2:00 CEST and Sunday, August 2 At 02:00 CEST we will get the new Afterparty wrapper, which reacts to music, totally free.



