Fortnite: Daryl Dixon and Michonne of The Walking Dead

A very special announcement during The Game Awards revealed that The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon and Michonne will be coming to Fortnite Battle Royale as skins.

The Game Awards gala had juicy announcements of all kinds, and Fortnite had several, such as the launch of the Master Chief skin. Another important announcement in the Epic Games video game was the arrival of Daryl Dixon and Michonne, characters from The Walking Dead, as skins. We tell you everything we know about the Daryl Dixon skin and the Michonne skin from Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: skin Daryl Dixon and skin Michonne from the Walking Dead announced

During the Fortnite section of The Game Awards 2020, a hilarious little announcement trailer of Daryl Dixon and Michonne from The Walking Dead was featured. John Jones, aka Jonesy, a Fortnite character, travels through different realities during Season 5 of the video game, all in order to recruit the best hunters. And it seems like Daryl and Michonne were in his sights.

Apart from this, no official information has been given beyond the fact that the launch date of these Fortnite skins is December 16, 2020. We understand that they will arrive in the daily store with the change that is made at 01: 00h CET. We also do not know what price they will be, or if they bring additional content in the form of gestures, backpacks, hang gliders and other typical Fortnite cosmetics.

We remind you that Fortnite skins are only cosmetic objects; none of them is “better” or “stronger” than another. They are simply about changes at the visual level for our avatar within the game, to differentiate ourselves from other players, and express our tastes while we are in the middle of a pitched battle.



