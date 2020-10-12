Fortnite: Daredevil skin, how to get it for free

We tell you how to get the Fortnite Daredevil skin for free, playing the new Daredevil Cup that will be held very soon within the game.

Epic Games has announced the Daredevil Cup, which is part of the Marvel Super Series, a Fortnite Battle Royale tournament in which, in addition to being able to get cash prizes, we can access the Daredevil skin for free before it reaches the store if we are among the first. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2:

Fortnite: how to get the Daredevil skin for free

To get the Fortnite Battle Royale Daredevil skin for free, we have to participate in the Daredevil Cup, which will begin on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. You can see the complete rules on the Epic Games website. The best teams from each region will win the Daredevil outfit before it hits the store.

The Daredevil Cup will play the game mode K.O. Marvel, in which two multiplayer teams must face each other in a small tournament in which the only weapons and items available are Marvel superpowers.

The positions in which we have to stay to obtain the free Daredevil skin are the following:

Europe: 1st to 800th

East Coast of the US: 1st to 500th

West Coast of the US: 1st to 200th

Brazil: from 1st to 200th

Asia: 1st to 100th

Oceania: 1st to 100th

Middle East: 1st to 100th

Anyway, if you can’t qualify to get the skin for free, Epic Games clarifies that Daredevil will arrive in the store in the future, at a price in V-Bucks (the virtual currency of the game, which is obtained with real money) still determined.

Fortnite Marvel Knockout Series finale

This is not ending here; the Daredevil Cup is only “the first of four,” according to Epic Games. These four cups will lead to a grand finale to be held on November 21, which will bring the Marvel Knockout Series to an end, with $ 1,000,000 in prize money.

In Meristation we will inform you more about this series of competitions.




