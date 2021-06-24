Fortnite: Cultura Inglesa Organizes Championship Open To The Public

Fortnite is one of the most popular games in the world, and Cultura Inglesa is taking advantage of the momentum to organize its first esports championship open to the public. This way, on the 17th and 24th of July, players will be able to compete in a tournament broadcast live on YouTube!

Before that, the company had already organized two championships just for its students, who voted in an exclusive poll and chose Fortnite as the main title for this new open tournament. For those who want to play, registration is now open and rolls between the 14th and 30th of June through the event’s official website.

To compete, all you have to do is be a teenager over the age of 13 and answer the question “why would you like to participate in the Fortnite da Cultura Inglesa championship?”, as the 100 best answers will be selected for the tournament slots. We will have the complete list of participants by July 5th.

One of the coolest things about this competition is that its grand final will be broadcast in English on YouTube with comments from famous player Flakes Power, and the winners will even get special kits of high tech items.

What did you think of this initiative? Are you thinking of signing up? Let us know in the comments below!