Fortnite: crossover with Street Fighter brings Ryu

After a day full of leaks that pointed to a crossover between Fortnite and Street Fighter, Epic Games finally decided to officially announce the collaboration, marking the arrival of fighters Ryu and Chun-Li in battle royale.

During this Friday (19), a series of information published on Twitter stated that Fortnite was about to receive a crossover with Street Fighter still in Chapter 2 Season 5. The rumors gained strength after files were released on the internet, presenting portals that display Suzaku Castle, from Street Fighter II, and other fighting scenarios from the Capcom franchise. Check out the images below.

NEW PORTAL IMAGES pic.twitter.com/I4a8U9F3bC — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 19, 2021

And as expected, since Fortnite skins and leaked collaborations usually leak a few days – or even a few hours – before the official announcement in the game, Epic confirmed the rumors and Ryu and Chun Li will be next. characters who will participate in the battle royale. See the reveal trailer below.