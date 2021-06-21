Fortnite: Cosmic Summer Celebration Event; Dates

Fortnite: Epic Games announces a new live music event within Fortnite Battle Royale: a concert in Costa Believer. We tell you everything we know. Epic Games announces the celebration of a new event during Season 7 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2: a concert in Costa Believer. This musical event, called “Cosmic Summer Celebration” (in Spanish “Cosmic Summer Celebration”) will be held very soon. Just below we leave you all the details, including dates and times:

Fortnite: Concert at Costa Believer announced; dates and times

Through a publication on social networks such as Twitter, Epic Games made public on Saturday, June 19, 2021, the celebration of the Cosmic Summer Celebration concert in Costa Believer within Fortnite:

🎉 YOU'RE INVITED 🎉 Save the Date! Event: Cosmic Summer Celebration

When: June 22 at 9AM ET

Where: Believer Beach Please reply YES or NO to this invitation.

👽🛸🥳 pic.twitter.com/DQLDMFDMtf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2021

This concert will be held at the following dates and times, depending on our region:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22

Spain (Canary Islands): 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 22

United States and Venezuela: 09:00 on Tuesday, June 22

Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico: 08:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22