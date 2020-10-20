Fortnite: Comrades of the Crypt Pack Now Available

The Comrades of the Crypt Skin Pack is now available for purchase in Fortnite Battle Royale. We show you what content it brings, and when it costs.

On October 20, 2020, the Comrades of the Crypt skin pack, with designs inspired by the artist puppeteer7777, arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale turkey store. This pack belongs to Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass, and it brings with it three new Halloween skins. We tell you everything just below

Fortnite: this is the Comrades of the Crypt skin pack

As we discussed in the introductory paragraph of this news, the Fortnite Battle Royale Crypt Comrades Pack arrived in the in-game store with the store change on October 20 at 02:00 CET. We can see it in the section “Limited time offers”:



