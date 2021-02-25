Fortnite: Colossal Alien Crossover Revealed?

According to information from leaker ShiinaBR, the crossover with Alien in Fortnite could arrive much sooner than we think.

Fortnite has already existed for a few years and the battle royal still seems to attract more and more players. Success comes from the imagination of Epic Games and its many crossovers. Besides, the one with Alien could be coming soon.

Indeed, all the players of the battle royal know that this is not the first time that the universes are mixed in the game. When Endgame was released, you could for example face Thanos. Even more recently, Street Fighter fighters were coming.

But in recent weeks, many rumors announce the inclusion of Alien in Fortnite. Notably thanks to the presence of Predator in the game a short time ago. It didn’t take less to start the craziest rumors.

These same rumors should therefore be validated in the coming days according to information from ShiinaBR. The famous leaker ditching info about the game before Epic Games even announces it.

This one had for example indicated that the skin of the famous llama would be available in the next updates. The famous animal offering sublime loot when opened on the map. An opening not without risk because, most often, these objects were found in the middle of a plain putting us in the open.

However, when it comes to Alien, it looks like it is not just a skin, but a universe. Indeed, it could be that we will have access to the Predator ship in Fortnite in a few weeks.