Fortnite: Club Soccer Skins and Pelé Emote Now Available

The new Fortnite soccer skins with official kits from 23 real clubs arrive in the game store. We tell you how much they are worth and what they bring.

With the change of the store on January 24, 2021 at 01:00 CET, the new football skins, which could be obtained for free previously by participating in the Pelé Cup, arrived in the daily Fortnite Battle Royale store. Here we show you how these new skins are, belonging to Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2; what is their price, and what content do they bring:

Fortnite: this is the new real club soccer skins

As we have commented in the introductory paragraph of this news, both the Launch set skins and their accessories arrived at the Fortnite Battle Royale store on January 24, 2021. These skins can be customized with the official kits of the following 23 clubs real (the only Spanish is Sevilla FC)