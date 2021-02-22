Fortnite Club: March 2021 Items Leaked

The items for the March 2021 Fortnite Club have been leaked. Let’s take a look at the new Fortnite Llama-Bro skin and accessories.

Fortnite: leaked items from the Fortnite Club March 2021

Around 1:00 p.m. CET on February 22, 2021, the files corresponding to the Fortnite Club objects from March 2021 were decrypted from the game files. Using datamining tools, we have managed to find out what these new cosmetic items will be. They are as follows:

Skin Llama-Bro

Brisa del Norte backpacking accessory

Culminating Horn Collection Tool

Maravillama Wrap

All of these items are expected to be available to users subscribed to the Fortnite Club from 01:00 am CET on March 1, 2021. At that time, the game will deliver them to us simply by logging in, and they will be ours forever .