Fortnite Club February 2021: Vi skin now available

The Vi skin and its related items are now available in Fortnite. Exclusive items for Fortnite Club members for February 2021.

From February 1, 2021 at 01:00 a.m. CET, both the Vi skin and the rest of its objects are available in Fortnite Battle Royale. This is an exclusive reward for February 2021 for members of the Fortnite Club. We tell you everything we know about these items from Season 5 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2 below:

Fortnite: this is the Vi skin and its objects, now available

As we have commented in the initial paragraph of the news, from 01:00 a.m. CET on February 1, 2021, all members of the Fortnite Club received both Vi and his objects. The specific list of items for this Fortnite character is as follows:

Skin Vi (includes two styles: Default, and Arctic)

Fox Warrior Quiver Backpacking Accessory (includes two styles: Default, and Arctic)

Hook Claw Harvesting Tool

Course Change Wrap

Kitsune’s Fate Loading Screen