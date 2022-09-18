Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Trailer Poses a New Threat to Chrome

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 officially begins, and the trailer for the new season of Epic Games has introduced a new chrome threat. Fortnite players experienced an amazingly long 3rd season in which the reality tree grew and spread across the map. Now the Reality Tree is dead, and chrome is spreading from the opposite side of the Fortnite map. Something strange is happening in season 4 of Fortnite, but that’s to be expected.

The new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 trailer doesn’t give many answers about what happened between Seasons 3 and 4. It begins with the characters Fortnite Origin, Scientist, Visitor and a new Paradigm without a mask, modeled after Brie Larson, exploring a mysterious chrome substance. . This chrome has already spread over a significant part of the map, despite the fact that it did not appear at all in season 3. Chrome then devours Origin, Scientist, and Visitor, leaving Paradigm to fly in search of a solution.

This is the state of Fortnite when the 4th season of Chapter 3 begins, called “Paradise” by Epic Games. The tree of reality is dead, a mysterious chrome liquid has captured part of the map, a strange villain named Messenger appeared after disappearing throughout season 3, and what happens next can only be guessed. It is only clear that chrome is spreading.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 also contains a lot of new game content that can be found in the game. There are several chrome weapons, chrome consumables that turn players into drops as they run, and chrome chests that need to be opened. These chests will be locked in special areas that require chrome keys to open. There have also been some general gameplay changes, such as the fact that sliding towards an enemy now throws him back, and riding a boar or wolf will allow players to pet him.

It’s exciting for Fortnite to have a new round of content available to players, but some players are wary of what they consider a very strange transition between seasons. In many ways, season 3 might not have happened, and season 4 begins in a surprisingly similar way – only with chrome instead of the Tree of Reality.

At least the 4th season of the 3rd chapter of Fortnite will develop much faster than the 3rd season. The leaked end date for season 4 is very early December, which means it will last less than three months. Meanwhile, Chrome will spread, the Spider-Gwen will intervene, and what will happen next, we can only guess.

Fortnite is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and mobile devices.