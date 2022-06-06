Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: How to Ride Animals (Locations of Boars and Wolves)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 offers players a variety of new game mechanics, one of which is wildlife that you can ride. Indeed, it is now possible to ride on the backs of animals, although some fans may not know exactly how this is done. Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to ride animals in Fortnite, and this guide explains how players should approach this endeavor, as well as details about several good places to find wildlife.

Fortnite: How to ride animals

To ride an animal in Fortnite, players must simply jump on an animal that can be ridden. At the time of writing, boars and wolves were the only types of creatures that could be landed on, and fans can use meat to subdue them if they have trouble landing on an aggressive animal. However, this is not mandatory, and indeed, the main obstacle that players must overcome is to find a Boar or a Wolf.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Where to Find Wild Boars

Although wild boars can be found in many places on the map, they appear in the highest density in the northwest Quadrant. In particular, the area between Logjam Sawmill and Rave Cave is a great place to find wild boars, as is the area south of Rave Cave. Fortnite players who are unlucky in these places can also look for wild boars north of the Fat Grove, at the Johns and in the paddock in Shifty Shafts.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Where to Find Wolves

As with Wild Boars, Wolves can also be found all over the map, although the areas surrounding the Daily Bugle tend to be the best. For the uninitiated: The Daily Bugle is a named place that was added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and it can be found in the northeast corner of the map. Players who circle this place will eventually have to encounter a Wolf, which they can ride at their leisure.

It should be noted that one of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Zero Week quests offers players to jump on the back of a wolf or a boar in different matches. In total, fans must ride two animals to complete this task, and they will receive 15,000 XP as a reward for their efforts. This will definitely be appreciated by those players who want to pass the seasonal combat pass, which has a lot of skins, wrappers and other cosmetic items.

Fortnite is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.