Fortnite Chapter 3: How to collect Food

Fortnite, playing live, is constantly evolving and changing thanks to many updates. This includes special time-limited modes and events, such as this summer without Sweat, which brings players a variety of new and themed cosmetic items, character skins and challenges that they can earn.

In addition, Fortnite has traditional seasons with a combat pass, which can be completed by collecting stars in various ways. During the 3rd chapter of season 3, the island is one big party thanks to the “Vibin” theme. Players have weekly challenges ranging from those related to a topic, such as scanning the reality tree, to more general ones available throughout the season. Completing these challenges gives you various XP levels, which makes them great for quickly leveling up in a combat pass.

In Week 8 in Fortnite, players will have a wide range of tasks: from dealing damage with assault rifles from a distance of more than 30 meters, throwing fish into the water, destroying buildings with a saw launcher and much more. One in particular challenges players by collecting 3 feeds, but what is it and how can they be collected?

How to collect feed

For anyone who has ever played Fortnite, the art of finding food is not so mysterious. Technically, searching for items or equipment on the map is, in fact, interacting or opening anything on the map, including ammunition boxes, treasure chests, refrigerators and everything else.

However, for this particular task, Fortnite players will need to collect vegetables and other items. Fortunately, they are located all over Fortnite Island, although there are certain places where you can pick more vegetables than others, and therefore they are better suited for landing.

Where to find specific feeds

Unsurprisingly, players tend to try to avoid the desert in the south and snow in the northwestern parts of the map due to the much less availability of vegetables in these places.

Clomberry — can be found anywhere. Fireflies are mainly found near reservoirs. Corn is best found in the cornfields near the Johns and the Sanctuary. Mushrooms — Go to the Bloom Biome to find a lot of mushrooms to prey on. Cabbage — southeast of Rave Cave in Happy Camper offers more than enough.

Keep in mind that players should choose the collection option when searching for these items, as consumption will not count towards this total, even if it brings some benefits such as healing or shields. Complete this challenge by collecting three to earn a hefty amount of XP that can be spent on the current seasonal Battle Pass.

Fortnite is a free game for mobile devices, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.